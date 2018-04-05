I have no problem sharing my husband with another LADY - Kiambu MP says as he urges her husband and others to marry again

Thursday April 5, 2018

- Kiambu Women Representative, Gathoni Wamuchoma, has maintained that she does not regret advising Kikuyu men to marry as many wives as they can support.





Speaking yesterday, Gathoni, who has stirred a debate on polygamy, said she would not have any objection if her husband married another wife.





In fact, she said she would even help the husband to choose the lady to marry as a...



