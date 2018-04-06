I have a huge appetite for S3X - Famous plus-size IG model says and gives LADIES advice (PHOTOs)

Friday, April 06, 2018 - Women seldom talk about their adventures behind closed doors but that is not the case for popular plus-size model, African Duchess.





The curvy lass who is never scared to flaunt her ass3ts on social media, opened up on this topic considered taboo by many.





She wrote:





“ I love s3x guys don’t get me wrong. As a matter of fact I have huge appetite for it. But the way the society now see s3x as something you can buy on OLX is not looking normal anymore.





Yeah one night stand etc can be normal for a lady that doesn’t want to get emotionally attached to anyone due to some past and emotional trauma but all the same there should be self respect, class and dignity.





Social media lately has been terrible with the way it has painted s3x as a normal thing, guys it is not a normal thing it is something you should have with self respect don’t let all this reality shows and American life get to you.





Let’s be…



