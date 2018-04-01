I hate religious leaders with a passion; they brought us these problems - DUALE now blames clergy for the IEBC woes

I hate religious leaders with a passion; they brought us these problems - DUALE now blames clergy for the IEBC woesNews 18:38
- National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, has blamed religious leaders for the current problem bedevilling the IEBC.
The Garisa Township MP noted that religious leaders were responsible for selecting IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and his six commissioners, who are now bringing problems.
He now regrets supporting the religious leaders, whom he described as ‘worst products’ in...
