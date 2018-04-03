I don’t need RAILA ODINGA’s support in 2022, I will go it alone and I will trounce Jubilee’s RUTO - KALONZO MUSYOKA

Tuesday April 3, 2018

-

Former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said he doesn’t need NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s support when he vies for Presidency in 2022.





Speaking in Komarock, Machakos County, when he met all Kamba community leaders on Monday , Kalonzo said he is now his own man in politics and will not play second fiddle to anyone including Raila Odinga.





Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, said he has…



