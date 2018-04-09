I am not a State House project and I will appoint a KIKUYU of my choice as my deputy - MIKE SONKO tells KIBICHO

Monday April 9, 2018

- Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has accused Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, and State House of interference in choosing his Deputy following the resignation Polycarp Igathe.





Speaking during an interview with Kameme FM, Sonko said that although he appreciates advice from everybody, he will not be forced to pick an individual he does not approve of himself.





He warned Kibicho to stop bothering him with his preferred choice insisting that as the Governor, he will make his own decision to...



