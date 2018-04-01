I am a KIKUYU but I will never vote for RUTO, picking this man for President is the worst mistake Kenyans will ever do - KOIGI

..protect dictatorship as he did when he was in the YK 92. How can I who has been a victim of dictatorship vote for Ruto who believes in tyranny?





Ruto wants me to vote for him, not because he qualifies to be president but only because I am a Kikuyu & he is a Kalenjin & the two communities are in a political coalition, not for the good of the two communities but aggrandizement of their leaders and economic elites.





Ruto would also want me to vote for him, not because he qualifies to be president, but because he voted for Uhuru as president and every Kikuyu therefore owes him a debt of gratitude for which he or she must pay or be shown the door out of Rift Valley.





I don’t owe Ruto a debt. I could only have a debt of Ruto, if Ruto had ever voted for me or ever gave me anything and cannot be forced to vote for Ruto. Nor can I be forced to vote for Ruto because I live in Rift Valley which is an integral part of Kenya.





As it is, Ruto and Uhuru have never voted for me. And nor have they done anything for me. Instead of Kikuyus owing Ruto a debt, it is Ruto who owes Kikuyus a debt.





Had UhuRuto transformed Kenya economically in the last 5 years Uhuru and Ruto have been in power, I could have an excuse to vote for Ruto. Right now when I look around, I see no transformation for which I can vote for Ruto.





The only transformation I see is Ruto’s personal transformation and enrichment. Should I therefore vote for Ruto’s further personal transformation instead of trying someone who can transform Kenya?





For Kenyans to give Ruto not just 10 years of vice-presidency but another 10 years of presidency, he & Uhuru need to have done so wonderfully that Kenya would have achieved half of Singapore’s development which we can expect him to complete if we give him 10 years of presidency.





As it is, it would be suicidal & crazy if Kenyans were to give Ruto 20 years of power, almost same time Moi lasted in power. Not even Ruto’s background as a hustler should persuade the so-called hustler nation or poor people to vote for him. He is no longer a hustler.





If anything he is already a trillionaire or double trillionaire who like other rich people thrives on exploiting poor people. Ruto’s early campaign for presidency using government projects should not persuade any Kenyan to vote for him.





Fundamentally important that disqualifies Ruto for presidency is the fact that he is responsible for rigging so many people in the last election to create a political network that will ensure he is voted for presidency come 2022.





Koigi Wa Wamwere ‏



