Husband snatcher FAITH MAKAU alias Amber-Ray kills it in new juicy PHOTOs, this ‘Mama’ is hot.

Friday, April 13, 2018 - City gold-digger and Instagram slay queen, Faith Makau alias Amber-Ray, came to the limelight after the wife of a youthful and wealthy Kisii politician accused her of using ‘Juju’ to wreck her marriage.





Although Faith Makau is a homewrecker, she never disappoints with her s3xiness.





Look at these new juicy photos she posted in the next page



