How you can make good money in today’s UEFA Champions League matches! See these predictions

AS Roma pulled off the mother of all comebacks yesterday thumping fancied Barcelona 3-0 (4-4 aggregate) to book a place in the Champions League semi-finals, on away goals.





On the other hand, Mo Salah inspired Liverpool to complete a double against Manchester City, winning 2-1 and 5-1 aggregate.





As we had predicted, goals were aplenty and if you went with over 2.5 goals you made some money.





Today is no different as Real Madrid host Juventus and Bayern Munich welcome Sevilla

Bayern edged out Sevilla in their first leg clash in Spain 2-1 and they are expected to make light work of the Spanish outfit in Munich.





The second match is between Real Madrid and Juventus.





With Messi out, expect Cristiano Ronaldo to make it his show as Real Madrid host Juventus.

Zidane’s men will put the Old Lady to the sword if their 3-0 win in the first leg is anything to go by.





For the best odds in the market, register with 1XBET and get 200% bonus on first deposit up to Ksh 10,000





Go here https://is.gd/vvAkTt



