‘How do I get my wife to shave her bushy armpits?’ Man asks and gets epic response - This is Savage.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle 08:40
Friday, April 06, 2018 - This poor guy sought advice on how to get his wife to shave her bushy armpits and got an epic response.
The guy laments that his wife has been embarrassing him in public when she raises her hands, revealing the shady hair.
Trust Uncle Ted to give a befitting response and this is as savage as they come.
See the post in the next page
Page 1 2