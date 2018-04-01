Hotel Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Our client is in the hospitality business with 4 hotel units operating across the country ranging from a 3-star budget business hotel to a 5-star luxury camp.

They are seeking to recruit a highly motivated and self-driven professional to fill in the following position in their Nairobi office.

Lodge Manager

You will be responsible for managing and directing the operations of the lodge thus ensuring the company meets set performance objectives and operations remain profitable.

Principal Accountabilities:

· Drive the development and implementation of the company’s strategic plan as well as the annual business and financial plans.

· Identify business partners, work out terms of engagement and effectively manage the relationships.

· Provide timely market research that will support the sales effort, pricing and introduction of new services and packages.

· Oversee and guide the development of policies as well as the operational and financial systems and monitor all business activities to ensure compliance.

Key Skills and Qualifications:

· Degree in Business Administration or related field.

· Post Graduate Diploma in Management.

· At least 5 years’ experience in the Hospitality Industry, 3 of which should be in a Lodge/Camp Manager position.

· Knowledge and proven experience of financial planning.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke by 24th April 2018 clearly stating the subject heading “LODGE MANAGER”.









Chef

You will be responsible for managing and coordinating the operations of the pastry kitchen in a manner that ensures quality pastry production and the maintenance of safety and hygiene standards.

Principal Accountabilities:

· Plan the pastry menu.

· Oversee requisitions of provisions and inspect received goods to ensure quality and quantity.

· Monitor the storage of goods to ensure hygienic standards are adhered to.

· Maintaining sanitation, health, and safety standards in the kitchen.

· Cost the special orders i.e. anniversary cakes, birthday cakes and prepare and bill within budget.

Key Skills and Qualifications:

· Diploma/Certificate in food production.

· Certificate in baking technology.

· At least 5 years’ experience in pastry and baking.

· Knowledge and proven experience of menu planning and costing.

· Excellent quality, safety and hygiene awareness.

· Ability to work in a team.

· Excellent organization skills

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke by 24th April 2018 clearly stating the subject heading “PASTRY CHEF”.









Barman

You will be responsible for dispensing beverages to customers.

Principal Accountabilities:

· Welcome the customers, explain the beverage/wine list/ menu and handle guest queries.

· Serve drinks’ orders to customers.

· Prepare bills for customers, receive cash and issue receipts to customers.

· Carry out daily stock taking and determine consumption.

· Maintain cleanliness in the bar.

Key Skills and Qualifications:

· Certificate in Food & Beverage Service.

· At least 2 years’ experience.

· Excellent customer care skills.

· High level of honesty and Integrity.

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke by 24th April 2018 clearly stating the subject heading “BARMAN”.