Hostile takeover! NKATHA questions CHEBUKATI’s decision to send suspend EZRA CHILOBA! Boardroom war at IEBC

Hostile takeover! NKATHA questions CHEBUKATI’s decision to send suspend EZRA CHILOBA! Boardroom war at IEBCNews 07:41
Wednesday April 11, 2018 - The ongoing tug of war within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has taken another twist.
This is after the commission’s Vice Chairperson, Consolata Nkatha, questioned the decision by Chairman Wafula Chebukati to suspend CEO, Ezra Chiloba, arbitrarily without consulting other commissioners.
In response to Chiloba’s letter questioning the procedure for his suspension, Nkatha also questioned the process and procedure which Chebukati used to...
Page 1 2
it's the mt Kenya scheme of trying to head every department in Kenya as if there are no other tribes in Kenya.
the shitholes should have their own country at the tip of mt Kenya, where they can have thieves/drug baron/killer/looter their president and political office bearers.