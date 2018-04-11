Hostile takeover! NKATHA questions CHEBUKATI’s decision to send suspend EZRA CHILOBA! Boardroom war at IEBC

07:41

Wednesday April 11, 2018 - The ongoing tug of war within the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has taken another twist.


This is after the commission’s Vice Chairperson, Consolata Nkatha, questioned the decision by Chairman Wafula Chebukati to suspend CEO, Ezra Chiloba, arbitrarily without consulting other commissioners.

In response to Chiloba’s letter questioning the procedure for his suspension, Nkatha also questioned the process and procedure which Chebukati used to...

Page 1 2

  1. Anonymous
    11 April 2018 at 08:24

    it's the mt Kenya scheme of trying to head every department in Kenya as if there are no other tribes in Kenya.

    the shitholes should have their own country at the tip of mt Kenya, where they can have thieves/drug baron/killer/looter their president and political office bearers.

   

Leave a Comment

How you can make good money in today’s UEFA Champions League matches! See these predictions

AS Roma pulled off the mother of all comebacks yesterday thumping fancied Barcelona 3-0 (4-4 aggregate) to book a place in the Champions L...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno