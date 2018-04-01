Hii kitu ni tamu, nikulipe ngapi ndio niende mbili …Man narrates how he found his wife being smashed by a Rongai tout—Oh! GOD!

I feel like committing suicide, my heart is not in piece.

On Wednesday, something happened to me in my house which I witnessed with my own eyes.

I work in Rongai in a Chemist and my wife sells clothes in the same town.

We got married in 2011 and we are blessed with three children.

To be honest I love my wife with my whole heart, I even give her my ATM to withdraw money, though my salary is small (Ksh 23,500)

I always report at work at 6.30 am and leave at 8.30 pm.

During the day I am not able to see what is happening in my house.

My wife too leaves the house at 6 am and returns at 7 pm.

I trust my wife because I know she won’t cheat on me.

Ever since I knew her, I have never detected any strange behavior or call from a man.

In most cases she leaves her phone with the children to play with it.

But mimi amewahi nipata with a girl and I told her it’s my former classmate who paid me a visit in my work place.

My wife caught us in…

