Here's a VIDEO of WILLIAM RUTO breathing fire like an injured lion, he is not okay with UHURU/ RAILA deal.

Monday, April 16, 2018 - Deputy President William Ruto seems not happy with the deal that Raila negotiated with Uhuru when they engaged in private talks and shook hands in public, ending post-poll political tension in the country.

Raila has been enjoying the trappings of power with claims that there’s a position in Government that will soon be created for him.

And Ruto is not happy with this.

Listen to him speak while breathing fire like an injured lion during a recent public function in Kakamega.

