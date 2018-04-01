Here’s a VIDEO of WILLIAM RUTO breathing fire like an injured lion, he is not okay with UHURU/ RAILA deal.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Videos 05:37
- Deputy President William Ruto seems not happy with the deal that Raila negotiated with Uhuru when they engaged in private talks and shook hands in public, ending post-poll political tension in the country.
Raila has been enjoying the trappings of power with claims that there’s a position in Government that will soon be created for him.
And Ruto is not happy with this.
Listen to him speak while breathing fire like an injured lion during a recent public function in Kakamega.
