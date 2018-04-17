Here’s the S3XY Kenyan LADY that ALI KIBIA is set to marry, this guy has a taste for hot mamas (PHOTOs).

Tuesday, April 17, 2018 - Popular Tanzanian singer, Ali Kiba, is set to marry his girlfriend, Amina Khalef, on Thursday this week.





Ali Kiba has been dating Amina since 2016 but they have been keeping their love life under the wraps.





Ali Kiba’s wife to be is a very fine ‘Mama’ from Mombasa.





Every man would love to wake up next to this beauty.





See her photos in the next page.



