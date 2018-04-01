Here’s a PHOTO of Muranga Senator IRUNGU KANGATA when he was a Reggae Dj and MC back then, A Rastaman (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 09:49
Friday, April 13, 2018 - Muranga Senator, Irungu Kangata, recently caused a stir on social media after he was caught on camera at KICC jamming to reggae music during a popular annual Reggae Event.
During the Reggae gig, the simple and humble Kangata mixed with Raiyaa instead of going to the VIP section.
Kangata has been a fan of reggae since way back.
See a throwback photo of him when he was an MC and a Reggae DJ in the next page
