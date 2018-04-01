Here’s a PHOTO of loud mouthed MURKOMEN when he was moving door to door preaching.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Photos 05:46
Monday, April 16, 2018 - Loud mouthed Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, grew up in a humble family in the deep villages of Marakwet.
Back then, he was a simple boy who loved God.
He was moving door to door preaching the good word of God.
See a photo of him posing with a friend during their preaching missions in the next page
Page 1 2