Here’s a new development on SABINA CHEGE and ‘Ben 10’ CHACHA, things are getting interesting, S3X will kill these WOMEN.

Wednesday, April, 4, 2018 - Mbita MP, Mille Odhiambo, has denied claims that Muranga Women, Sabina Chege, has an affair with notorious play-boy and conman Wazir Chacha.





Millie denied claims that Chacha is b@ng!ng Sabina Chege despite detectives following up the case finding out that the vocal Women Rep was in communication with the play-boy.





Here’s Mille Odhiambo’s statement on Sabina Chege and Chacha.





Things are...



