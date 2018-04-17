Here’s the moment NAMWAMBA was stoned by goons organized by WANJALA in Budalangi, it was about to get bloody (VIDEO).

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

- Over the weekend, Ababu Namwamba was in Budalangi together with officials from Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KERRA) and the Kenya National Highways authority (KENHA) for the inspection of the Sigiri Bridge.





Ababu went there in a chopper to show his might as the new Foreign Affairs CAS but he met resistance after goons organized by Budalangi MP, Raphael Wanjala, stoned him.





Police had to use teargas and shot in the air to save Ababu’s life.





Wanjala organized the goons to humiliate Ababu because he was not invited to the function.





Here’s a video of the scuffle that ensued.



