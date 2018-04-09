Here is why THERESA MAY wants to meet RAILA ODINGA at 10th Downing Street! MUDAVADI/ KALONZO messed big time!

Monday April 9, 2018

United Kingdom Prime Minister, Theresa May, has congratulated NASA leader, Raila Odinga, for agreeing to meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 9 th

.





During the meeting at Harambee House, the two political protagonists agreed to work together for the sake of a united Kenya.





In a message delivered by UK Ambassador to Kenya, Nick Hailey, Theresa May asked leaders to support Uhuru and Raila as they tried to unify the country.





“I am here to deliver congratulations from the PM and her...



