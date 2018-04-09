Here is why CHEBUKATI finally suspended CHILOBA for 3 months pending investigations - RAILA ODINGA was right

Monday April 9, 2018 -

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, suspended IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, over procurement problems at the commission.





According to a statement issued by IEBC, Chebukati suspended Chiloba for 3 months pending investigations into unspecified “procurement issues”.





The move to suspend Chiloba was arrived at last Friday where a number of commissioners led by the Vice Chairperson Consolata Maina, walked out in protest.





They…



