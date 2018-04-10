Here is what was found in MIGUNA MIGUNA’s blood – UHURU and RAILA are killers! They injected him at JKIA

Tuesday April 10,2018 - Self proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, is on record saying the men who were behind his deportation to Canada is National Super Alliance(NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, with the assistance of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview with a Turkish TV moments after arriving in Toronto, Canada, Miguna said Raila Odinga did very little to stop his deportation.

During his deportation to Dubai, Miguna was drugged and sedated with an unknown substance.

He is currently undergoing comprehensive toxicology tests in Sunnybrook Hospital (in photo) to establish the…

