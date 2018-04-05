Here is RAILA ODINGA’s new position in Africa, his office will be in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - UHURU is lobbying for this

Thursday April 5, 2018

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is set to be named an African Union Special Envoy as part of his truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta, effectively elevating him to an Africa statesman.





According to State House, Uhuru is personally leading the lobbying at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa and the Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki is said to have agreed to appoint Raila to the position.





As a continental Statesman, Raila will have an office in…



