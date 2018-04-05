Here is RAILA ODINGA’s new position in Africa, his office will be in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - UHURU is lobbying for this

, 07:45

Thursday April 5, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is set to be named an African Union Special Envoy as part of his truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta, effectively elevating him to an Africa statesman.

According to State House, Uhuru is personally leading the lobbying at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa and the Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki is said to have agreed to appoint Raila to the position.

As a continental Statesman, Raila will have an office in…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno