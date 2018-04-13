Here is RAILA ODINGA‘s diary after attending WINNIE MANDELA’s burial in South Africa - He is behaving like President

Friday April 13, 2018

-

Mvita MP, Abdulswamad Nassir, has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will have a very busy schedule once he returns from South Africa.





The former Prime Minister is in SA attending the funeral of anti-apartheid heroine Winnie Mandela.





According to the MP, once Raila jets back from the rainbow nation he will start countrywide tours where he will explain to NASA supporters why he…



