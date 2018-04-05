Here is the Nigerian version of Black Panther going viral! WAKANDA FOREVER - VIDEO

Thursday, April 05, 2018 - Nigerians never miss an opportunity to ride on a wave especially in the entertainment industry.

With the success of Black Panther, the first super hero movie with an all black cast, Nigerians have made their own version and it is hilarious.

Dubbed Wakanda Forever, the concept is pretty much the same as Black Panther and it has caused a buzz online.

Watch the video below.

