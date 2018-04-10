Here is the next President after UHURU according to KHALWALE - RUTO will be a minced meat! KIKUYUs are lying to him

Tuesday April 10 2018 - Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has revealed the next Kenyan President after President Uhuru Kenyatta ends his term in 2022.


In an interview with NTV on Tuesday, Khalwale said that the union between Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, will produce the President in 2022.

