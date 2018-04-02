Here is the next Mt Kenya spokesman after UHURU, if you want to negotiate with the KIKUYUs, talk to him - This is a big joke

Monday April 2, 2018

- A section of Mt Kenya leaders held a meeting in Nyeri over the weekend where they resolved to appoint another Mt Kenya region spokesman because President Uhuru Kenyatta will retire in 2022.





In the meeting, the leaders who many were former MPs, Governors and Senators appointed Nyeri Senator, Ephraim Maina, as the next Mt Kenya region spokesman.





Maina’s new duties and obligations will be among others to champion the region’s development agenda, lobby and negotiate for appointments of individuals and champion the…



