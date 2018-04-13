Here is the leaked video of popular Tanzanian celebrity couple getting it on behind closed doors (VIDEO)

Friday, April 13, 2018 -

Tanzanian celebrity couple, Billnass and official Nandy, are in trouble after someone leaked their video having a good time behind closed doors.





The hot video was taken a couple of years ago according to the beautiful Nandy.

Interestingly, both parties have denied sharing the video which was taken by the lady.





Meanwhile, they have issued an apology over the video which will certainly land them in hot soup with the Tanzanian Government that has been cracking down on socialites.





“Napenda kuchukua nafasi hii kuwaomba radhi SANA SANA familia yangu, Ndugu zangu, Mashabiki wangu na Serikali kwa kilochotokea ...Bado siko sawa.. naomba mniombee uzima” wrote Nandy





(I take this chance to apologize specifically to my family, fans and Government. I’m not ok. Please pray for me)





On his…



