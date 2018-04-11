Here is the KIKUYU man who has been stealing your KPLC tokens - He is using the money to build houses in Karen!

Wednesday April 11, 2018

- Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) chairman, Apollo Mboya, has unmasked a man who is behind a syndicate that filches tokens and ensures bad meter readings at Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).





According to Mboya, the man behind this evil is James Kariuki and is a senior ICT Manager at KPLC headquarters in Ngara, Nairobi.





The man has even introduced his own vendor number where Kenyans are …



