Here is the KIKUYU man who has been stealing your KPLC tokens - He is using the money to build houses in Karen!News, Politics 11:31
Wednesday April 11, 2018 - Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) chairman, Apollo Mboya, has unmasked a man who is behind a syndicate that filches tokens and ensures bad meter readings at Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).
According to Mboya, the man behind this evil is James Kariuki and is a senior ICT Manager at KPLC headquarters in Ngara, Nairobi.
The man has even introduced his own vendor number where Kenyans are …
Page 1 2