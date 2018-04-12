Here is the embarrassing photo that made Kiss 100’s SHAFFIE WERU’s mother cry - Pombe sio supu.

10:22


Thursday, April 12, 2018 - Popular radio host and MC, Shaffie Weru, has opened up about a humiliating incident that made his mother cry.

Shaffie, who is known to have a special relationship with alcohol, had drunk more than his body could take and started being a nuisance.

Bouncers at the event in Nakuru had to rough him up and throw him out like wild dog which had trespassed.

This was during a rugby tournament in Nakuru.

When his mother saw the humiliating photo, he shed tears and from that day, he has tried to drink in…

