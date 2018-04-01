Check out our tips for today’s football matches and make good money - Get 200% bonus here.

Several mouth watering football matches are lined up tonight and that means you can make good money while enjoying the action on the pitch.





From Serie A where Juventus are closing in on the title to Bundesliga where Schalke 04 take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Germany Cup semi-final, it is a good day to make money. ( Go play here https://is.gd/b5Xqh8 )





Yesterday, we witnessed goals in almost all matches with Bayern crushing Leverkusen 6-2. Will we see the same today?





Check out our tips below.





For the best odds, join 1XBET and get 200% bonus and enjoy fats pay outs. ( Go play here https://is.gd/b5Xqh8)





MATCH PREDICTIONS Valencia vs Getafe 1X or Over 1.5 FC Basel vs Grasshoppers FC Basel win Juventus vs Crotone Juventus win or Over 2.5 Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt 1X Roma vs Genoa Roma win or Over 2.5 Napoli vs Udinese Napoli win or Over 2.5 Torino vs AC Milan Below 3.5 goals Bournemouth vs Manchester United Man United win Caen vs PSG GG Real Madrid vs Atletic Bilbao Real Madrid win Sporting Lisbon vs FC Porto Under 3.5 Supersport UTD vs Gor Mahia 1X Galatasaray vs Akhisar BLD Galatasaray win Willem II vs Feyenoord OVER 2.5



Good Luck!



