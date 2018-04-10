Here are 2 greedy KIKUYUs who meet at night to stop RUTO from becoming President in 2022 – UHURU should sack them

Tuesday April 10, 2018 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has revealed the names of two Central Kenya leaders who are organising meetings at night to stop Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.


In an interview with Kameme FM on Monday, Sonko said Interior Coordination Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, and former State House adviser, Nancy Gitau, are among leaders who are organising meetings with an aim of stopping Ruto from ascending to the Presidency in 2022.

