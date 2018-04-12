Help this LADY find her kids, they were last seen at Nasra Estate Nairobi in the company of a Man, Let’s hope they are safe (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama 08:23
Thursday, April 12, 2018 - If you happen to see these kids, please report to the nearest police station.
They were last seen at Nasra Estate in the company of an allegedly mentally disturbed man who lied that he was taking them to the nearby Greenspan Mall and then return them back.
See photos of the lost kids in the next page and share widely.
