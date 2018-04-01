Have you seen this advert by Barclays on billboards? What a nice way of enticing people to loans (PHOTO)

, , , 05:38

   

Leave a Comment

Get that life you have always dreamt about.

On Wednesday, over 15, 837 Kenyans doubled their money instantly in the X2 WEDNESDAY PROMOTION This Friday promises to be even better!...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno