Has RAILA been appointed as the African Union special envoy? Is he leaving to Ethiopia? SIFUNA reveals the TRUTH

Sunday April 8, 2018

- Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna has clarified about whether NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has been appointed as a Special Envoy of the African Union.





Early this week, speculation was rife that Uhuru was lobbying the African Union to appoint Raila Odinga as their Special Envoy who will be travelling around the world in resolving conflicts.





Speaking in Muhoroni during the…



