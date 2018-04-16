Guys, this is a hospital in Makueni, KIVUTHA KIBWANA is God-sent, He should be the next President (PHOTOs)

Monday, April 16, 2018 - Makueni Governor, Kivutha Kibwana, is among the best performing Governors.

While most Governors are busy stealing and filling their stomachs, Kivutha is working for his people and improving their lives.

Here are photos of a public hospital in Makueni.

We understand most public hospitals in Makueni are like this.

