Graduate Trainees Opportunities in Nairobi, Kenya

Graduate Trainees Opportunities in Nairobi, KenyaJobs and Careers 03:46
Vacancies: Graduate Trainees
Department: All Departments
Job Nature: Contract
Region: Nairobi
Remuneration: 20K
Summary: A client is looking to start a graduate trainees’ program in all of their departments- Sales, Marketing, IT, HR, Warehouse, Purchase, Engineering etc. The future managers should be intelligent, inquisitive and fast learners who are passionate about growing their careers.
Qualifications, Attributes and Skills
· A high degree of initiative, resourcefulness, flexibility and a self-motivating approach
· Good team working skills
· Ability to think analytically, to apply skills and knowledge in new contexts, and to problem solve by thinking beyond traditional solutions
· Ability to communicate clearly and effectively through oral and presentational skills as well as excellent writing skills and an aptitude for producing complex reports
· Resilience and adaptability to work effectively in new environments and with a diverse range of people at different levels of the organization
· Ability to acquire the requisite professional and technical skills to develop into a successful manager and leader.
· Ability to learn and adapt quickly
· Able to at all times maintain a good sense dress, grooming and modern corporate etiquette
· Vibrant and energetic attitude, willingness to perform and get things done
· Ability to adjust priorities and manage time wisely in a fast-paced environment.
· Computer Proficiency
· Very creative and initiative
Education
· A first University Degree in any field is a must
· Fresh graduates are preferred
Qualified candidates should send their CV’s to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.