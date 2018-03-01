Graduate Trainee Programme in Kenya

05:51

Graduate Trainee Programme

 Department: All Departments
Job Nature: Contract
Region: Nairobi
Remuneration: 20K
Summary
A client is looking to start a graduate trainees’ program in all of their departments- Sales, Marketing, IT, HR, Warehouse, Purchase, Engineering etc. The future managers should be intelligent, inquisitive and fast learners who are passionate about growing their careers.

Qualifications

·      A first University Degree in any field is a must
·      Fresh graduates are preferred
Skills
·      A high degree of initiative, resourcefulness, flexibility and a self-motivating approach
·      Good team working skills
·      Ability to think analytically, to apply skills and knowledge in new contexts, and to problem solve by thinking beyond traditional solutions
·      Ability to communicate clearly and effectively through oral and presentational skills as well as excellent writing skills and an aptitude for producing complex reports
·      Resilience and adaptability to work effectively in new environments and with a diverse range of people at different levels of the organization
·      Ability to acquire the requisite professional and technical skills to develop into a successful manager and leader.
·      Ability to learn and adapt quickly
·      Able to at all times maintain a good sense dress, grooming and modern corporate etiquette
·      Vibrant and energetic attitude, willingness to perform and get things done
·      Ability to adjust priorities and manage time wisely in a fast-paced environment.
·      Computer Proficiency
·      Very creative and initiative
How to Apply
Qualified candidates should send their CV’s to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

