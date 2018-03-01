Graduate Trainee Programme in Kenya

Graduate Trainee Programme



Department: All Departments

Job Nature: Contract

Region: Nairobi

Remuneration: 20K

Summary

A client is looking to start a graduate trainees’ program in all of their departments- Sales, Marketing, IT, HR, Warehouse, Purchase, Engineering etc. The future managers should be intelligent, inquisitive and fast learners who are passionate about growing their careers.

Qualifications

· A first University Degree in any field is a must

· Fresh graduates are preferred

Skills

· A high degree of initiative, resourcefulness, flexibility and a self-motivating approach

· Good team working skills

· Ability to think analytically, to apply skills and knowledge in new contexts, and to problem solve by thinking beyond traditional solutions

· Ability to communicate clearly and effectively through oral and presentational skills as well as excellent writing skills and an aptitude for producing complex reports

· Resilience and adaptability to work effectively in new environments and with a diverse range of people at different levels of the organization

· Ability to acquire the requisite professional and technical skills to develop into a successful manager and leader.

· Ability to learn and adapt quickly

· Able to at all times maintain a good sense dress, grooming and modern corporate etiquette

· Vibrant and energetic attitude, willingness to perform and get things done

· Ability to adjust priorities and manage time wisely in a fast-paced environment.

· Computer Proficiency

· Very creative and initiative

How to Apply

Qualified candidates should send their CV’s to recruitment@britesmanagement.com