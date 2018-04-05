Government makes major changes on THIKA ROAD as Matatu owners and cartels cry foul.

Thursday, April 05, 2018-

The government has announced the creation of a dedicated lane for Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) on Thika Superhighway.





While making the announcement, Transport CS, James Macharia, said the move is aimed at easing traffic jam in major roads in the city.





“For planning and financial reasons, we are giving the Bus Rapid System priority and urgency.”





Commencing next week, we shall have dedicated lanes for these buses starting with those operated by NYS servicemen.” Macharia said.



