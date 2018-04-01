Government Jobs in Kenya -Tharaka Nithi

Government Jobs in Kenya -Tharaka NithiJobs and Careers 07:32
ICT Officer III
Specific Duties and Responsibilities
Specific Duties and Responsibilities
· Writing and testing simple computer programs according to instructions and specifications
· Assisting in implementation of the computer systems
· Providing user support and training of uses
· Repair and maintenance of ICT equipment and associated peripherals
· Monitoring the performance of ICT equipment
· Reporting any fault for further action
· KCSE grade C plain
· Diploma in the following fields; Computer Science, Electrical/ Electronics engineering or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution
ICT Officer II
Specific Duties and Responsibilities
· Installation and Maintenance of Computer systems
· Configuration of Local Area Network and Wide Area Network
· Developing and updating application systems
· Carrying out repairs and maintenance of ICT Equipment ad associated peripherals
· Drawing up hardware specification for ICT equipment
· Verification, variation and certification of ICT equipment
· Overseeing the process of configuration of new ICT equipment
· A Degree in any of the following fields; Computer Science, Information Communication Technology or in Electrical/ Electronics engineering or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution
How to Apply
All applications accompanied by a copy of National ID card, detailed CV and copies of all relevant certificates and testimonials should be submitted in sealed envelopes clearly marked on the left side the Position and department applied for to reach on or before 18th April 2018 and addressed to:
THE SECRETARY
COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD
THARAKA NITHI COUNTY
P.O BOX 10
KATHWANA
Or emailed to tharakanithi.cpsb@gmail.com or hand delivered to THARAKA NITHI COUNTY Head Quarters Kathwana.