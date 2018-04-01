Government Jobs in Kenya -Tharaka Nithi

ICT Officer

III



Specific Duties and Responsibilities

· Writing and testing simple computer programs according to instructions and specifications

· Assisting in implementation of the computer systems

· Providing user support and training of uses

· Repair and maintenance of ICT equipment and associated peripherals

· Monitoring the performance of ICT equipment

· Reporting any fault for further action

Requirements for Appointment

· KCSE grade C plain

· Diploma in the following fields; Computer Science, Electrical/ Electronics engineering or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution









ICT Officer II

Specific Duties and Responsibilities

· Installation and Maintenance of Computer systems

· Configuration of Local Area Network and Wide Area Network

· Developing and updating application systems

· Carrying out repairs and maintenance of ICT Equipment ad associated peripherals

· Drawing up hardware specification for ICT equipment

· Verification, variation and certification of ICT equipment

· Overseeing the process of configuration of new ICT equipment

Requirements for Appointment

· A Degree in any of the following fields; Computer Science, Information Communication Technology or in Electrical/ Electronics engineering or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution

How to Apply

All applications accompanied by a copy of National ID card, detailed CV and copies of all relevant certificates and testimonials should be submitted in sealed envelopes clearly marked on the left side the Position and department applied for to reach on or before 18th April 2018 and addressed to:

THE SECRETARY

COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

THARAKA NITHI COUNTY

P.O BOX 10

KATHWANA