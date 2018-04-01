Government Jobs in Kenya - LVNWB

Internal Audit & Risk Management



Job Description

Lake Victoria North Water Services Board was established in March 2004 vide gazette notice No.1714 under the Water Act 2002 as a State Corporation. The mandate of the Board is to ensure efficient and economical provision of water and sewerage services within its area of jurisdiction. The Board seeks to recruit experienced and dynamic professionals to fill the above management positions within its establishment.

Reports to: CEO and Audit and Risk Management Committee of the Board

Key Duties And Responsibilities

· Reviewing the reliability and integrity of financial and operating information systems.

· Reviewing the systems established to ensure compliance with the policies, plans, procedures, laws and regulation.

· Reviewing the means of safeguarding assets and as appropriate, verifying the existence of such assets.

· Appraising the effectiveness and efficiency with which resources are employed.

· Reviewing operations or programmes to ascertain whether results are consistent with established objectives and goals.

· Developing and reviewing audit manuals and audit plans.

· Carry out management audits

· Ensuring efficient use of company assets and ascertain the accounting for the assets to safeguard against the risk or loss.

· Conducting special reviews as, from time to time be requested by the Chief Executive Officer, the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors.

· Coordinating audit activities with the independent audit firms that may be engaged from time to time to conduct annual audits

Minimum Qualifications

· A degree from a recognized university in a business related field

· Masters degree is in Finance, management administration and related field.

· Professional qualifications in accounting such as CPA, CA, ACCA, and/or CISA

· Registered member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya and Institute of Internal Auditors

· Experience and familiarity with computer based accounting and use of computer aided auditing techniques (CAATs)

· Minimum of 10 years’ audit working experience in a reputable organization five (5) years of which must be at a senior management position in the public sector.

· Computer literacy and familiarity with standard office computer applications

· Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

· Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

· Must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on integrity and leadership.

Please attach copies of compliance certificates from KRA, EACC, HELB, CRB and Certificate of Good Conduct from the CID ·

Terms of Employment ·

· The above appointments will be for three (3) years renewable contract.









Chief Manager Technical Services

Job Description

Reporting to: Chief Executive Officer

Key Duties And Responsibilities:

· Directing, co-coordinating, controlling and managing the Board’s technical operations and ensuring good maintenance of infrastructure for quality water and sewerage services.

· Overseeing the planning, designing and monitoring of construction works.

· Carrying out effective consultation with all key stakeholders at the conceptual and planning stages.

· Developing or adopting technical standards for incorporation into service agreements with Water Service Providers.

· Ensuring proper management of assets. · Developing concepts and project proposal for mobilization of resources.

· Developing departmental strategies, policies and plans to facilitate achievement of overall Board’s objectives. 9 Developing monitoring and evaluation framework for the projects

· Training, development and motivation of the departmental staff.

· Ensuring that the needs of customers are effectively met.

Minimum Qualification

· Has to possess a degree in Civil Engineering from an EBK accredited university.

· Registered engineer.

· Masters degree in Management, civil engineering or related field

· At least 10 years relevant work experience in managing water and sewerage related services, five (5) years of which must be at a senior management position in the public sector.

· Computer literacy and proficiency with standard office and Engineering computer applications (Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Power Point, Water CAD, Civil 3D, Sewer CAD and AutoCAD).

· Good communication skills as well as interpersonal skills.

· Knowledge of the Water Sector structure in Kenya

· Familiarity with donor funded projects

· Extensive experience in managing, planning, designing and construction of large civil works and managing contractors.

· Experience in preparing strategic plans and plans of operations together with developing quality performance indicators

· Experience working with multidisciplinary teams, and liaising with various stakeholders

· Familiarity with water sector reforms and their immediate and long term requirements

· Excellent project management skills

· Excellent team leadership skills and people management skills

· Must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on integrity and leadership. Please attach copies of compliance certificates from KRA, EACC, HELB, CRB and Certificate of Good Conduct from the CID.

Terms of Employment

How to Apply

Interested Applicants should send their resume and applications with relevant copies of academic and professional qualifications, email address, day time mobile and names of three (3) referees to reach the undersigned before or on 20th April, 2018. ·

Chief Executive Officer

LAKE VICTORIA NORTH WATER SERVICES BOARD

P.O. BOX 673 – 50100 KAKAMEGA