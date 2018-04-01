Government Jobs in Kenya - Kajiado

Senior Economist I



Ref: KCPSB/ECT/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group ‘N’

Responsibilities

· Economic planning;

· Production and compilation of statistical data;

· Initiation of county planning policy;

· Collection and preparation of statistical data in the form of reports and bulletins;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics or Economics & Mathematics or Economics & Statistics or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Have at least five (5) years’ working experience in the relevant field;

· Must be a professional of high integrity, intelligence and energy;

· Highly talented in interpersonal, communication and writing skills;

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Senior Statistician I

Ref: KCPSB/STATCT/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group ‘N’

Responsibilities

· Economic planning;

· Production and compilation of statistical data;

· Initiation of county planning policy;

· Collection and preparation of statistical data in the form of survey reports and bulletins;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics or Economics & Mathematics or Economics & Statistics or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Have at least five (5) years’ experience in the relevant field;

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Accountant I

Ref: KCPSB/ACT/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group ‘K’

Responsibilities

· Prepare, examine and analyse accounting records, financial statements and other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness and conformance to reporting and procedural standards;

· Maintain complete records of finances for the assigned department or unit;

· Prepare any other financial reports as may be required from time to time for the assigned department or unit;

· Implement accounting systems and standards;

· Follow up on implementation of audit recommendations;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Business Administration (Accounting, Finance or Banking Option) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Have at least three (3) years’ experience in the relevant field;

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Revenue Officer

Ref: KCPSB/ROCT/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group ‘H’

Responsibilities

· Collection of revenue;

· Timely banking of collected revenue;

· Compiling revenue collection reports;

· Analysing and reporting on market trends;

· Liaising with enforcement unit in dealing with defaulters;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds a Diploma in Accounting or Business Management or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Must have good interpersonal and communication skills;

· Experience in revenue collection, basic accounting or marketing shall be an added advantage;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.





Auditor

Ref: KCPSB/AUDCT/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group `K’

Responsibilities

· Verifying utilization of County resources;

· Carrying out audit checks to verify payments;

· Ensuring validity and accuracy of payments and purchases;

· Participates in Implementing financial and resource use policies an. regulations;

· Participate in developing internal audit control systems;

· Participate in undertaking audit investigations as may be required;

· Preparing audit plans and reports;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting, Finance or Banking Option) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Have at least three (3) years’ experience in the relevant field;

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution





Physical Planner Architecture

Ref: KCPSB/PP/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group ‘K’

Responsibilities

· Initiating, preparing and monitoring the implementation of county physical development plans;

· Preparing action plans for specific projects such as residential housing schemes, shopping centres, industrial estates and recreational facilities;

· Providing advice to County government and private agencies on development proposals and plans;

· Implementing and providing feedback on physical planning guidelines and standards;

· Undertaking thematic regional studies on matters relating to physical planning;

· Managing physical planning data;

· Setting agenda and convening physical planning liaison committee meetings;

· Keeping record of deliberations and communicating decisions of the physical planning liaison committees;

· Providing advice on development control;

· Carrying out public education on physical planning matters;

· Preparing annual state of physical planning reports on county and local physical development plans;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in either Urban & Regional Planning or Urban Planning or Town Planning or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Have at least (3) years’ experience in the relevant field;

· Be a graduate member of Kenya Institute of Planners or Architectural Association of Kenya (Town Planning Chapter);

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.









Environment Officer

Ref: KCPSB/EO/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group `K’

Responsibilities

· Assess environmental projects;

· Monitor performance of junior staff;

· Identify and plan environmental related fields;

· Analyse environmental matters and write reports;

· Carry out Environmental Impact Assessment and Audits;

· Mainstreaming environmental matters;

· Work with other stakeholders to address environmental issues;

· Lobby funds for environmental related activities and projects;

· Responsible for investigating incidents such as pollution, accidents at noise control, toxic contamination and waste management;

· Identify, interpret and advise on concerns and issues, and recommended alternatives for mitigation and resolution;

· Identify and sensitizing communities on best practices on solid waste management.

· Implement environmental programs;

· Advice business and individuals on cleanliness;

· Implementation of solid waste disposal and other environmental management systems;

· Implement all Environment issues as contained in the County Environmental Act.

· Ensure proper solid waste management is adhered to at all times;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in either Environmental Studies/Science or Biological Sciences or Biotechnology or Natural Resource Management or an equivalent qualification from a recognised institution;

· Membership to the relevant professional body where applicable;

· Have at least three (3) years’ experience in the relevant field;

· Knowledge of relevant legislations and policies relating to environmental conservation and management;

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.









Irrigation Officer

Ref: KCPSB/IO/2018

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Salary: Job Group ‘K’

Responsibilities

· Collecting and compiling data for irrigation planning;

· Updating irrigation water user’s associations’ inventory;

· Identifying and compiling inventory on relevant stakeholders in irrigation water management;

· Promoting appropriate irrigation water management technologies and assist in preparing training materials and disseminating information on irrigation water management;

· Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.

Requirements

· Be a Kenyan citizen;

· Holds a Bachelor’s Degree in either Soil, Environment & Land Use Management, Agriculture or Horticulture or Agronomy or Agricultural Economics or Agri-Business Management or Agricultural Extension & Education or Agricultural Resource Management or Dry land Agriculture or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Have at least 3 years’ experience in the relevant field;

· Must have good inter-personal and communication skills;

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

How to Apply

Applicants should submit their applications together with copies of their detailed Curriculum Vitae, Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identity Card or Passport and clearance certificates. Indicate the position and reference applied for on the envelope and address to:

THE SECRETARY

KAJIADO COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE BOARD

P.O. BOX 664 — 01100

KAJIADO.

NOTES:

Properly referenced applications may also be hand-delivered at the offices of the County Public Service Board Offices at ACK Tenebo House, Kajiado Town;

ALL Applicants are required to get clearance from the following institutions to meet requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution:

1. Criminal Investigations Department (CID);

2. Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

3. Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA);

4. Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);

5. Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Any form of canvassing shall lead to immediate disqualification; Kajiado County is an equal opportunity employer; women, youth and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply;

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted;