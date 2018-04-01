Government Jobs in Kenya - The Judiciary

Deputy Director, Human Resource



The Judiciary of Kenya is the system of courts that interprets and applies the law in Kenya After the promulgation of the constitution of Kenya 2010 the general public through parliament sought to reform the judiciary. Parliament passed the Magistrates and Judges vetting act of 2011. A major part of reforming the judiciary was the vetting of Magistrates and Judges in an attempt to weed out unsuitable ones.

Requirements

For appointment to the position of Deputy Director, Human Resource, an applicant must be in possession of the following minimum qualifications:-

· A Masters Degree in Human Resource Management or a related filed from any recognized University;

· A Bachelors degree in Human Resource Management, Social Sciences, or related field;

· A Diploma or Higher National Diploma in Human Resource Management,

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Must be an active member of the IHRM;

· Twelve (12) years previous working experience in Human Resources Management, with at least five (5) years at the level of senior Management level;

· Must possess the qualifications set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

· Strategic Leadership Management Course of six (6) weeks or equivalent will be and added advantage

Job Purpose:

The successful candidate will be responsible for coordinating efficient and effective acquisition and management of Judiciary Staff

Key Responsibilities

· Coordinate recruitment, promotion, transfer, placement and discipline for judicial staff.

· Ensure compliance with HR procedures

· Salaries and Benefits Administration.

· Liaise with Court stations and other administrative units for necessary staff reports;

· Plan, coordinate and implement JSC and HRMAC MSB resolutions

· Ensure proper management and maintenance of the Human Resource Information systems.

· Implement Human Resource and Succession Plans.

· Analyze, advise and make recommendations on the approved establishments.

· Recommend reviews of Human Resource policies, rules and regulations;

· Advise and sensitize staff on career advancement in line with the existing career guidelines policy;

· Initiate development and review of schemes of service career guidelines.

· Advise and interpret Judiciary Human Resource policy and procedures.

· Manage and supervise the staff within the section.

· Analyse and make recommendations on staffing levels within the section

· Analyze staff engagement metrics, like retention and turnover rates









Deputy Director, Talent Management

Requirements

For appointment to the position of Deputy Director, Talent Management, an applicant must be in possession of the following minimum qualifications:-

· A Masters Degree in Human Resource Management or a related filed from any recognized University;

· A Bachelors degree in Human Resource Management, Social Sciences, or related field;

· A Diploma or Higher National Diploma in Human Resource Management,

· Proficiency in computer applications;

· Must be an active member of the IHRM;

· Twelve (12) years previous working experience in Human Resources Management, with at least five (5) years at the level of senior Management level leaning towards talent management;

· Must possess the qualifications set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.

· Strategic Leadership Management Course of six (6) weeks or equivalent will be and added advantage

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate will be responsible for Managing and coordinating institution-wide efforts to ensure that staff performance management (PM) and training and development programs are developed and managed using a data-driven focus that sets priorities for improvements aligned to on-going strategic imperatives. The job holder will also drive organizational development by deliberate human resource plans for optimal utilization of the human resources in the Judiciary

· Initiate, plan, coordinate and oversee staff development initiatives and programmes such as induction, mentoring and coaching programs, seminars and workshops; industrial attachment; internships, scholarships and exchange programmes.

· Research and identify areas of policy review in Organizational Development.

· Advise on correct interpretation and implementation of Human Resource Development policies, rules and regulations and related statutes.

· Ensure training and development processes are linked with the strategic direction, talent management and succession planning.

· Coordinate the preparation of the talent management work plans. vi. Coordinate and develop training plans and projections.

· Coordinate the change management programs within the Judiciary. viii. Budget for capacity building programmes.

· iCoordinate training needs assessments across the Judiciary;

· Coordinate the review of Human Resource policies and related regulations.

· Manage and supervise staff within the section.

· Analyse staffing levels within the section.

· Coordinate performance target setting, monitoring and evaluation and oversee the performance appraisals review process.

How to Apply

Shortlisted Candidates will be required to submit copies of clearance certificates from the following bodies:-

· Kenya Revenue Authority,

· Higher Education Loans Board,

· Law Society of Kenya,

· Directorate of Criminal Investigation,

· Advocates Complaints Commission,

· Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and

· A recognized Credit Reference Bureau.

· Applicants are also required to forward one (1) hard copy of the completed Employment Application Form JSC 2 for non-public officers or JSC 2A for public officers which can be downloaded from www.judicialservicecommission.go.ke (Resources Job adverts) and to attach all the documents cited in item No. 1 (a to f)above.

· Applicants MUST take note that it is a criminal offence to provide false information and documents in the job application and the same will be verified by relevant bodies.

THE SECRETARY

JUDICIAL SERVICE COMMISSION

P.O. Box 40048-00100 Nairobi

Tel+254 20 2739180 Email: recruitment@jsc.go.ke

Commission Secretariat: Kenya Reinsurance Plaza, Podium Floor

Taifa Road

Website: www.judicialservicecommission.go.ke