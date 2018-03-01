GODEC’s farewell interview goes horribly wrong! He will regret siding with UHURU/ RUTO when Kenyans were being killed

08:04

Thursday April 5, 2018 - Outgoing US Ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec, was on the receiving end for siding with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, at the time when the Government was killing innocent supporters of Raila Odinga after the 2017 General Elections.


Speaking while appearing on Radio Jambo, Godec appeared to defend himself and the US Government from any wrong doing.

Callers took Godec to task, saying that he was biased with some raising question over his...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

The easiest way to MAKE MONEY in KENYA

Everyone needs money in a hurry from time to time. While quick cash won’t make you rich, it  can   help you get out of a messy situat...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno