Go home! Court dismisses CHILOBA’s petition where he is challenging his suspension by CHEBUKATI from the IEBC

12:07

Friday April 13, 2018 - Embattled IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, has lost his appeal against the commission’s Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, over his suspension to allow room for serious audit of procurement done during last year’s election.


While issuing the ruling on the petition filed on April 12, 2018, Justice Steve Radido of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, dismissed Chiloba’s case challenging his suspension.

The judge noted that Chiloba will not suffer any prejudice as a result of his three-month compulsory leave and therefore should comply with the...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

This weekend’s EPL fixtures and our well thought out Predictions - Make Money here.

Away from the exhilarating European action in mid-week, attention shifts to league football. While all major leagues across Europe are...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno