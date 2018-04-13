Go home! Court dismisses CHILOBA’s petition where he is challenging his suspension by CHEBUKATI from the IEBC

Friday April 13, 2018

- Embattled IEBC CEO, Ezra Chiloba, has lost his appeal against the commission’s Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, over his suspension to allow room for serious audit of procurement done during last year’s election.





While issuing the ruling on the petition filed on April 12, 2018, Justice Steve Radido of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, dismissed Chiloba’s case challenging his suspension.





The judge noted that Chiloba will not suffer any prejudice as a result of his three-month compulsory leave and therefore should comply with the...



