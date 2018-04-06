GITHU MUIGAI lands another big job days after abruptly resigning as AG - Here is where UHURU has deployed him

GITHU MUIGAI lands another big job days after abruptly resigning as AG - Here is where UHURU has deployed himNews 07:53
Friday April 6, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai to a new powerful position several days after he tendered his resignation as the Attorney General.
Muigai has been appointed as the Chairman of the Council for Legal Education.
According to a Gazette Notice, Uhuru also appointed former Labour Cabinet Secretary, Kazungu Kambi, who will now be the...
