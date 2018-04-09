GATHONI is correct, KIKUYU men can marry as many wives as they want – Kikuyu Council of Elders allows it officially

Monday April 9, 2018

- The Kikuyu Community’s Council of Elders has supported Kiambu Women Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba’s proposal on men to marry as many wives as they want.





Last week, Wamuchomba called for financially stable men to take up more wives in order to revive the dying Kikuyu generation.





Though she received criticism, the elders said Wamuchomba was right for advising men to be polygamous.





In a statement read on…



