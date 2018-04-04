From Private jets to mansions, self-declared Malawian Prophet, BUSHIRI lives like a rockstar (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, April 04, 2018 - Malawian preacher, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, is arguably one of the richest pastors in Africa.





T he controversial preacher, who is the founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG), lives large and never misses an opportunity to shows off his wealth on social media.





Recently, he left tongues wagging after he flaunted his newly acquired jet (Gulf Sream) worth a staggering Sh3.7 billion.





However, it’s not all rosy for the man of God after it emerged that he is being investigated for laundering money and paying people to fake miracles.





He has also faced criticism for allegedly encouraging the poor to hand over their savings and even sell their belongings in exchange for miracles.





He was once asked on Facebook, where he has over 2 million followers, why he doesn’t help the poor, he replied:





“When are you going to sell your phone which you have used to type here to help the poor?”





Apparently, he’s on his way to Kenya and has already booked the Kasarani indoor Arena.





