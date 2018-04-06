Fresh protests as Kenyans in London pour to the streets to demonstrate against MIGUNA MIGUNA’s forceful deportation

Friday April 6, 2018

- Supporters of self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, have poured to the streets on London, United Kingdom, to demonstrate against his forceful deportation from Kenya.





The NRM supporters marched through the streets of London in solidarity with the fiery lawyer.





They moved to the front of UK's Parliament to demonstrate against what they termed as a violation of human rights by the Kenyan Government.





Armed with...



