Former powerful Minister, SIMEON NYACHAE, admitted to ICU at Nairobi Hospital after collapsing - Pray for the old Mzee.

Wednesday, April 11, 2018 -

Veteran Kisii politician and former powerful Minister, Simeon Nyachae, is currently fighting for his life at Nairobi Hospital.





Mzee Nyachae collapsed in his home last week and was rushed to Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted to ICU.





“What I can tell you is that he complained of chest pains and was put in ICU” a doctor at the hospital said.





His condition seems to be deteriorating and close family members, including son, Charles Nyachae, have admitted his condition is worrying.





The 86-year old, former Ford People leader is the richest Kisii alive.





His net worth is well over of Ksh30 billion from his vast investments in real estate, farming, manufacturing, banking and transport.



