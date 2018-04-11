Former NTV’s LARRY MADOWO speaks on his lucrative job at BBC and Kenyans are happy for him.

Wednesday, April 11, 2018 - Former NTV news anchor, Larry Madowo, has officially confirmed that he’s joining the BBC after quitting struggling Nation Media Group (NMG)

The seasoned journalist will be the BBC Business Editor in Africa.





"I’m thrilled to be joining the BBC and looking forward to amplifying stories ab out entrepreneurship, ingenuity and innovation that I’ve witnessed as I have travelled all over Africa.





"I grew up admiring the quality of journalism the BBC produces around the world and it is an honour to be a part of a bold new team that will tell authentic African stories for audi ences across multiple platforms. "





His former boss at NTV, Linus Kaikai, who is now a director at Royal Media Services, led Kenyans in…



